Maldives President Muizzu to visit Agra, Taj Mahal to remain shut for public for 2 hours | DETAILS

Agra: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Tuesday morning, a senior official said. The monument will be closed for two hours for the general public during his visit, added the official from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra.

Upon his arrival at the Agra airport, Muizzu and his wife will be welcomed by state minister Yogendra Updhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the official said. From the airport, the couple is scheduled to head to the Taj Mahal for the visit, he added. Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist, Agra Circle, said, "Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 8 am to 10 am for the visit of the President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed."

"The booking offices at the monument will be closed for the public for two hours before the monument is closed," he added. The Maldivian president is in India on a four-day bilateral visit. He is scheduled to visit Agra and Mumbai on Tuesday and Bengaluru on Wednesday before returning to Male on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, PM Narendra Modi and President Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead."

Following his meeting with the Maldives President, PM Modi said that India would cooperate in training the Maldivian Defence Forces to bring about peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agency)

