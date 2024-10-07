RBI, Maldives Monetary Authority sign currency swap pact to strengthen cooperation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RBI, Maldives Monetary Authority sign currency swap pact.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a statement on Monday said it has entered into a currency swap agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2024-27. As part of the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to $400 million under the US Dollar/Euro Swap Window and Rs 30 billion (Rs 3,000 crore) under the INR Swap Window. The RBI added that the agreement would be valid till June 18, 2027.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has entered into a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2024-27. Under the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to USD 400 million under the US Dollar/ Euro Swap Window and INR 30 billion under the INR Swap Window. The agreement would be valid till June 18, 2027. The SAARC Currency Swap Framework came into operation on November 15, 2012, to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made,” the RBI said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu launched Rupay card in the Maldives, inaugurated a new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations that had hit a rocky patch last year.

Muizzu, who is on a four-day state visit, held talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.