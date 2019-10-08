'Major shift' in Govt's way of handling terror attacks: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

There is a major shift in the government's way of handling terrorist attacks, Air Chief RKS Bhadauria said in his Air Force Day message on Tuesday.

"The strategic relevance of this (Balakot airstrikes) is the resolv of the political leadership to punish the perpetrators of terrorism. There is a major shift in the government's way of handling terrorist attacks. "

Bhadauria stressed that the present security environement in the neighbourhood is a case of serious concern. He said the Pulwama attack is a stark reminder of the persistent threat to defence installations.

In his remarks during Air Force Day press conference on October 4, the IAF Chief said: "On February 26 this year, the IAF successfully struck terrorist camps located at Balakot. On the next day, the IAF successfully thwarted Pakistan Air Force's attempts to attack our military establishments. In the aerial engagement that followed we shot down a PAF F-16 fighter aircraft and lost a MiG-21," the IAF Chief said in his remarks during Air Force Day press conference on October 4.

