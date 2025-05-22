Major Ashish Dahiya awarded Shaurya Chakra for his gallantry | Read the braveheart's story here The award, honours his role in neutralising four hardcore terrorists and defusing three improvised explosive devices during five high-risk operations since June 2022.

New Delhi:

Major Ashish Dahiya of the 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his exceptional bravery and leadership in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The award, honours his role in neutralising four hardcore terrorists and defusing three improvised explosive devices during five high-risk operations since June 2022.

On 02 June 2024, Major Dahiya led a meticulously planned operation in a village in Pulwama district. During the initial search, terrorists attempted to escape by firing indiscriminately and throwing grenades. Major Dahiya retaliated with precision, severely injuring a fleeing terrorist.

When a grenade blast caused splinter injuries to his operation buddy, he immediately crawled to safety and pulled his comrade to cover, disregarding his own safety.

Who is Major Ashish Dahiya?

Major Ashish Dahiya, son of Lance Naik Ashok Dahiya and Savita, is a decorated officer of the Indian Army. During the Pulwama operation, after rescuing his injured colleague, he stealthily advanced towards the hiding terrorist.

At extreme close range and under heavy fire, Major Dahiya showed nerves of steel and neutralised the longest surviving A++ category terrorist in South Kashmir. He then exposed himself once more to terrorist fire to facilitate the safe evacuation of his injured buddy, saving his life.

"President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Major Ashish Dahiya, The Corps of Engineers, 50 Rashtriya Rifles. He has played a pivotal role in the elimination of four hardcore terrorists and the detection and neutralization of three Improvised Explosive Devices across five high-risk operations in Pulwama district," a post by the President of India read on X.

For his dauntless courage, selfless commitment to men and mission, audacious planning and intrepid execution of a critical operation, Major Ashish Dahiya has been rightfully recognised with the Shaurya Chakra.