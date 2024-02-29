Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election 2024

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mainpuri is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Mainpuri seat comprises five Assembly segments including Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswantnagar. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. The SP won the Mainpuri constituency 10 times in a row including three bypolls. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav represented the seat five times in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Mainpuri Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 17,23,236 voters in the Mainpuri constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,34,094 voters were male and 7,89,084 were female voters. 58 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,821 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mainpuri in 2019 was 7,243 (7,091 were men and 152 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mainpuri constituency was 16,53,058. Out of this, 9,00,568 voters were male and 7,52,461 were female voters. 29 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 889 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mainpuri in 2014 was 5,882 (3,655 were men and 2,227 were women).

Mainpuri 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat for the fourth consecutive time with a margin of 94,389 votes. He was polled 5,24,926 votes with a vote share of 53.66%. He defeated BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya who got 4,30,537 votes (44.01%). None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 6,711 votes (0.69%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 9,76,518.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat again. He was polled 5,95,918 votes with a vote share of 59.63%. BJP candidate Shatrughan Singh Chauhan got 2,31,252 votes (23.14%) and was the runner-up. Yadav defeated Chauhan by a margin of 3,64,666 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,99,265. BSP candidate Dr Sanghmitra Maurya came third with 1,42,833 votes (14.29%).

Mainpuri Past Winners

Dimple Yadav (SP): 2022 bypoll

Tej Pratap Singh Yadav (SP): 2014 bypoll

Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP): 2009

Dharmendra Yadav (SP): 2004 bypoll

Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP): 2004

Balram Singh Yadav (SP): 1999

Balram Singh Yadav (SP): 1998

Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP): 1996

Udai Pratap Singh Yadav (Janata Party): 1991

Udai Pratap Singh Yadav (Janata Dal): 1989

Balram Singh Yadav (Congress): 1984

Raghunath Singh Verma (Janata Party-S): 1980

Raghunath Singh Verma (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 6,711 voters (0.69%) opted for NOTA in the Mainpuri constituency. In 2014, 6,323 voters (0.63%) opted for NOTA in the Mainpuri constituency.

Mainpuri Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,76,518 or 56.67%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,99,265 or 60.45%.

Mainpuri Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Mainpuri constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Mainpuri.

Mainpuri Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,179 polling stations in the Mainpuri constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,929 polling stations in the Mainpuri constituency.