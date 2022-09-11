Sunday, September 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Kartavyasthan, Kartavya kachoris': Opposition gets creative with taking jibes at BJP's renaming of 'Rajpath'

'Kartavyasthan, Kartavya kachoris': Opposition gets creative with taking jibes at BJP's renaming of 'Rajpath'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor questioned the centre that shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2022 20:28 IST
A signboard around the periphery of the India Gate hexagon
Image Source : PTI A signboard around the periphery of the India Gate hexagon after the old name of the national capitals ceremonial boulevard - Rajpath was scraped off from it

Opposition leaders had been taking many swipes referencing the renaming of Delhi's iconic Rajpath to Kartavya Path. Leaders from Congress and Trinamool Congress have been crafting clever comebacks to take a jibe at the saffron party. 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is acclaimed for his extensive knowledge of the English language, is the latest to make a pun. Tharoor questioned the centre that shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans.

He tweeted, "If Rajpath is to be renamed #KartavyaPath, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans?" Adding further he tweeted, "Why stop there? Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan?".

Mahua Moitra's hattrick jibes

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, an avid critic of PM Modi, has taken many jibes at 'Kartavya' decision made by the BJP, joining the opposition's bandwagon. 

She replaced 'Raj' with 'Kartavya' in several instances. 

Related Stories
Kartavya Path inauguration: Netaji was first PM of Akhand Bharat, says PM Modi

Kartavya Path inauguration: Netaji was first PM of Akhand Bharat, says PM Modi

Drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be organised at Kartavya Path for next 3 days: PM Modi

Drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be organised at Kartavya Path for next 3 days: PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut hails Kartavya Path; says 'struggles of revolutionaries were denied earlier'

Kangana Ranaut hails Kartavya Path; says 'struggles of revolutionaries were denied earlier'

The Prime Minister had earlier emphasized that the Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones but a living example of India's democratic past and all-time ideals. The Prime Minister highlighted that on the contrary, the Rajpath was for the British Raj who considered the people of India as slaves.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News