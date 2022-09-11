'Kartavyasthan, Kartavya kachoris': Opposition gets creative with taking jibes at BJP's renaming of 'Rajpath'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A signboard around the periphery of the India Gate hexagon after the old name of the national capitals ceremonial boulevard - Rajpath was scraped off from it

Opposition leaders had been taking many swipes referencing the renaming of Delhi's iconic Rajpath to Kartavya Path. Leaders from Congress and Trinamool Congress have been crafting clever comebacks to take a jibe at the saffron party.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is acclaimed for his extensive knowledge of the English language, is the latest to make a pun. Tharoor questioned the centre that shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans.

He tweeted, "If Rajpath is to be renamed #KartavyaPath, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans?" Adding further he tweeted, "Why stop there? Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan?".

Mahua Moitra's hattrick jibes

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, an avid critic of PM Modi, has taken many jibes at 'Kartavya' decision made by the BJP, joining the opposition's bandwagon.

She replaced 'Raj' with 'Kartavya' in several instances.

The Prime Minister had earlier emphasized that the Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones but a living example of India's democratic past and all-time ideals. The Prime Minister highlighted that on the contrary, the Rajpath was for the British Raj who considered the people of India as slaves.

