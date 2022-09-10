'Forget bags and T-shirts, Indians busy paying price for all the khaki shorts': Mahua's fresh salvo at BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahua Moitra mocks BJP for questioning Rahul's Rs 41,000 T-shirt.

Mahua Moitra attacks BJP: Taking a fresh jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that "Indians are busy paying price for all the khaki shorts in the country."

In a tweet, the MP wrote: "Forget bags and T-shirts- Indians are busy paying the price for all the khaki shorts…"

Moitra, who had earlier been on the receiving end of BJP leaders over her ‘expensive’ Louis Vuitton bag, tweeted: "Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you started this game."

The comments from Mahua Moitra come after the BJP bashed Rahul Gandhi for wearing T-shirt worth Rs 41,000 from British luxury brand Burberry during the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena MP and also an ex-Congress leader, also trashed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying if they could have estimated the cost of "electing the suit-boot sarkar" so quickly.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with several party leaders, embarked on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from here on September 8, marking the beginning of a challenging journey through which the party is seeking to reach out to people and rejuvenate its organisation. Ahead of the start of the padayatra, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the campsite of the Bharat Yatris, who will walk with him through the 3,570 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

