Maharashtra: Patient attacks doctor with knife, causes injuries to latter's lower jawbone

Follow us on Image Source : ANI It is reported that the accused who attacked the doctor with the knife was mentally unwell.

A patient at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife on Thursday (January 5) evening, according to the local police's statement. The accused is a mentally unstable person. Speaking about the incident, the Superintendent of police of Yavatma said, "Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He's a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a knife."

What actually happened

The incident took place around 9 pm. The patient, who had been admitted to the hospital's surgery department, reportedly refused to allow the doctors to examine him after which they left. They returned to check on the patient sometime later. At that moment, the patient attacked one of them with a knife, causing injuries to the doctor's jawbone. Another doctor, who tried to save his colleague from the attack, sustained injuries to his finger. Both doctors are expected to recover soon.

The police have also filed an FIR in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, the doctors staged a protest against the alleged knife attack and wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the incident. In the letter, the doctors stated that, as a symbol of protest, the residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies)

