Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains, thunderstorms likely in parts of state for next four days

Maharashtra weather update: A yellow alert was issued on Saturday for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rains are likely in the said areas during the next three to four days.

Commenting on Maharashtra's weather update, IMD Mumbai Nitha TS, Scientist-C said, "Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall."

"Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next three to four days," TS said.

On Saturday, several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," India Meteorological Department had said on Saturday morning.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th and 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD had further added.

The weather department on Saturday said Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

