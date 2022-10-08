Delhi weather update: Waterlogging causes traffic snarls; more rains tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A tricycle rickshaw puller waits for passengers during rains in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Delhi weather update : Delhi witnessed a fresh spell of rain, before the onset of the winter season, taking mercury down a few notches on Saturday. The incessant rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Prabhakar Kumar, an urban planning expert at Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd said that to enable the free flow of rainwater, it is required to have an integrated drainage system.

Image Source : PTIPedestrians walk during rain, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

“Improper integration of the drainage system especially near the flyovers or the underpasses or in densely populated areas makes the situation worse. Drains mainly along the roads, flyovers and underpasses should be corrected in a way that the slope of the roads matches the drains,” he said.

Stormwater drains are often choked by municipal solid waste and demolition waste. Water-sensitive urban design and planning are required to mitigate the waterlogging problems, Kumar said.

Rains lead to waterlogging

Areas like Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri, were among several places which witnessed waterlogging.

Image Source : PTIVehicles ply on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway during rain in Gurugram

“Delhi gets flooded even with slightest of rain followed by long traffic snarls. The authorities should come up with a concrete plan to ensure there is no waterlogging in city areas,” said Junaid Alam, a resident of Kirari in Outer Delhi.

Traffic snarls at many places

Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the city and neighbouring regions after rains kashed the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Image Source : PTIVehicles wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rains in Gurugram.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light.

Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Mundka due to water logging near Rajdhani park Metro Station. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch."

People conveyed their pain to authorities by posting pictures of the waterlogged spots on social media.

More rains on Sunday

A scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that the rain is likely the weather will remain cloudy.

"All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall to continue till tomorrow. No warning has been issued. The rains are likely to reduce tomorrow, sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling/light rain might happen," said RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place in some states for which an orange alert has been issued: 8th & 9th October for Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP, East Rajasthan and today for West MP & Gujarat," added Jenamani.

(With inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ | Delhi hospitals see upsurge in cases of typhoid, respiratory issues; unseasonal rains a trigger

ALSO READ | Mumbai rains: Parts of city face waterlogging due to heavy showers | WATCH

Latest India News