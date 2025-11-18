Maharashtra: Shiv Sena ministers skip cabinet meetings, Opposition claims tensions between BJP and Shinde The recent defections from the Shiv Sena to the BJP in Kalyan Dombivli appeared to be the immediate trigger, according to those familiar with the matter.

Mumbai:

In a major development ahead of the civic elections in Maharashtra, most Shiv Sena ministers in the BJP-led Mahayuti government stayed away from the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Only Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, attended the meeting at Mantralaya, according to sources.

The Sena intended to signal to its ally, the BJP, that it disapproved of the latter drawing away Sena workers and leaders, the sources said. The recent defections from the Shiv Sena to the BJP in Kalyan Dombivli appeared to be the immediate trigger, according to those familiar with the matter.

After the cabinet session, Sena ministers met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his chamber and conveyed their displeasure over what had happened in Dombivli. Fadnavis reportedly reminded them that the Sena had earlier admitted BJP members into its ranks in neighbouring Ulhasnagar.

He is said to have told the Sena leaders that if their party attracts workers from other allies, they cannot object when the BJP does the same.

The chief minister reportedly added that, from now on, alliance partners should refrain from inducting each other's workers. The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Aaditya Thackeray raises questions

Hitting out at the state government over the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed some ministers from the "Munde faction" in the BJP are angry with the leadership and the chief minister over seat allocation and efforts are on to split the party.

"I've just learned that today, the ministers from the Munde faction boycotted the cabinet meeting. They didn't go! Why? Because they're angry...At the Chief Minister and the BJP! Over the seat allocation in the elections and supposedly because they're trying to split their party!," he wrote in a post on X.

He further claimed they skipping such meetings, which are meant to solve people's issues, is an insult to Maharashtra.

"Cabinet meetings are meant to solve the people's issues, not to handle your petty squabbles! How is this governance going on?! All of this is worrisome for Maharashtra," he said.

