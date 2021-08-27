Maharashtra makes negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for international passengers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fully vaccinated passengers or those who have already taken both the doses of vaccine will also have to carry the negative RT-PCR Covid test report.

The Maharashtra government on Friday made it mandotry for international arrivals to carry a negative RT-PCR report of Covid test to entre the state.

The state government informed that as per the guidelines of the Centre, international passengers arriving in the state will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report.

With the possibility of India hurtling towards a Covid-19 "third wave", the state government today cautioned that the state could witness around 60 lakh cases in such a situation.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases.

"Of these, nearly 12 per cent would require oxygen support during treatment... We are trying to achieve 100 percent vaccination as soon as possible," he said.

Contending that the third wave has already started in the US, the UK, Russia, and other countries, he called upon people to take extreme precautions during the upcoming festivals like Janmashtami, Ganeshotsav, Navratri and Diwali to avoid a surge in the cases.

Tope has discussed the issue with his Kerala counterpart Veena George, whose state recorded 31,000 new cases on Thursday with the Onam celebrations considered the prime reason, but the authorities have stepped up testing.

This week, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation authorities were stunned after 22 young students, mostly below 18, were found infected out of 95 in the St Joseph's School & Orphanage in Dongri, and the institution was promptly sealed on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

