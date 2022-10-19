Wednesday, October 19, 2022
     
Maharashtra reports 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron in 15 days

Maharashtra reports XBB sub-variant of Omicron: As per the primary information, all these cases are mild. It said 15 out of these 20 cases (18 of XBB and one each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20) were vaccinated against COVID-19 while information on the rest five cases is to be received.

PTI Mumbai Updated on: October 19, 2022 20:50 IST
Image Source : PTI The BQ.1 case in Pune is of mild variety and has a history of travel to the USA.

Maharashtra reports XBB sub-variant of Omicron: At least 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra in the first fortnight of October, the state health department said on Wednesday. A health official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.

“As per INSACOG labs' latest report, 18 cases of XBB variant have been reported in the state in the first fortnight of October month,” he said. Apart from these cases, Pune has also reported one case each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants. These cases are from the period of September 24 to October 11.

As per the primary information, all these cases are mild. It said 15 out of these 20 cases (18 of XBB and one each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20) were vaccinated against COVID-19 while information on the rest five cases is to be received.

The BQ.1 case in Pune is of mild variety and has a history of travel to the USA."Genetic mutations are part of the natural life cycle of the virus and there is no need to be concerned about this but to take appropriate precautions for COVID containment," it said.

