Maharashtra records 48,621 COVID-19 cases, 567 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 48,621 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 47,71,022, the death toll increased to 70,851 with 567 new fatalities.

As many as 59,500 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 40,41,158. The number of active cases stands at 6,56,870.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 84.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 39,08,491 people are in home quarantine and 28,593 are in institutional quarantine.

