Maharashtra rains: Crocodile sighted in Sangli following heavy rainfall | WATCH

A crocodile was seen on the roads of Sangli district in Maharashtra on July 25. The crocodile was spotted after the water level of Krishna River rose following heavy rainfall in the state.

Around ninety bodies have been retrieved and over 100 people are still missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), they are operating in three landslide-affected districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara. NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 90 bodies from these areas, with the highest number of 47 being from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad.

Several people have been reported missing in these three districts. The NDRF is operating in landslide-affected Taliye in Raigad, Porase and Pedhe in Ratnagiri, and Mirgaon, Ambeghar and Dhokawale in Satara district.

NDRF said that teams are constantly engaged in rescue and relief work since the last few days and so far they have rescued more than 3,100 stranded people and evacuated 1,250 persons to safer places during current floods.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that will announce a relief package after conducting a complete review of the flood-affected districts.

He is likely to visit areas in western Maharashtra today to review the damage situation.

