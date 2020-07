Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Portion of house collapses at Pavwala Street, Mumbai

A portion of a house collapses at Pavwala Street, Grant Road in Mumbai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, several teams of police, fire department, and an ambulance reach the spot. No injuries reported.

Maharashtra: A portion of a house collapses at Pavwala Street, Grant Road in Mumbai. Personnel of police, fire department and an ambulance reach the spot. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/vtuz65gbUH — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

More details awaited

