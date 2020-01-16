Image Source : TWITTER/@DGPMAHARASHTRA Maharashtra Police's hilarious tweet amuse Twitterati

Maharashtra Police on Wednesday again won Twitterati hearts after the police tweeted a still of Rajkumar Hirani's '3idiots' blockbuster movie to warn commuters against triple riding. The photo featuring Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, riding a single bike without helmets. On the photo, the text reads, "Triple seat. Jaane nahi denge tujhe."

The tweet was posted with a hilarious caption that read, "Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye, Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek @ActorMadhavan."

Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye,

Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/tsHr8Izw86 — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) January 13, 2020

The Bollywood actor R. Madhavan responded to Maharashtra Police's tweet by sharing a picture of himself riding a bike alone wearing a helmet and wrote, "I agree WHOLE Heartedly...."

So obviously, his tweet went viral, thus, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and really good sarcasm on Twitter.

A user wrote: "@DGPMaharashtra wonderful concept to tell about helmet and road safety."

"@ActorMadhavan you should have come up with a full face helmet for a better response," wrote another.

A post read, "This is called police... proud of Maharashtra police...Humour and awareness both at the same time."

A Tweeple pointed out Madhavan and wrote, "Kindly do not promote such half Helmets, they are of no use, as the jaw needs to be protected to avoid fatality...

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots that featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

Also Read: DMRC tweet powers Twitterati's funny comments

Also Read: What exactly do CAA provisions say?