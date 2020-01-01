Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICIALDMRC DMRC tweet powers Twitterati's funny comments

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweet using images of 'Power Rangers' to drive home the point about its expanded services in past decade got praise from Twitterati, with a few comparing the DMRC services with that in Mumbai and posting funny comments and memes. The official Twitter handle @OfficialDMRC had one picture of three Power Rangers (wearing blue, red and yellow costumes) to depict its services on three lines of same colour at the beginning of the decade.

The second one had Power Rangers of different colours to denote the services on more lines added by the end of the decade.

It got 3K retweets and 13.6K likes.

Beginning of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019

"Oh boy. Love it. Top class!!" tweeted one user.

One user tweeted: "This one is perhaps the most creative meme ever by a government organisation that I have ever seen. Kudos to he/she who got this brilliant idea."

"Haha... DMRC is on a roll," remarked another Twitter user.

One post read: "Full credit for the creativity... give good appraisal's to the person in charge of this handle...."

Another tweeted: "They give salaries as per the PSU norms... no extra hike, brother."

There were funny takes on the DMRC tweet as well.

One user posted: "Due to (CAA) protests, you have added lakhs of followers."

Another posted a picture of a metro construction going on in Mumbai and wrote: "Mumbai metro beginning and end of the decade had the same pic --Work in progress."

A user commented: "Mumbai is seeing metro construction now while that in Delhi is even breaking down."

One user posted: "At the beginning of Athe decade --no. of stations; at the end of the decade -- no. of stations shut to prevent protests."

