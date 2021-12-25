Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron Scare: BMC bans New Year celebration parties, gatherings in Mumbai | Check guidelines

Highlights BMC bans New Year celebration parties, gatherings in closed or open spaces in Mumbai

The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places

The order came into effect from the midnight of December 25

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening.

"There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction," the order said. The order came into effect from the midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive.

The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations, it said.

The BMC also issued a separate order stating that residents arriving in Mumbai from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government also prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am. The state recorded 1,410 coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government revised its guidelines and SoPs and also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am effective midnight. The state on Friday reported 1,410 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 868 discharges. The active caseload stands at 8,426. Also, 20 new cases of Omicron were reported in the state, taking the total tally of the new variant to 108.

Here are the SoPs released by the Maharashtra government:

Gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across the state is prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

Only 100 people are now allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings, said the government.

Only 50% capacity is allowed in gyms, spas, hotels, theaters, and cinema halls.

The government also stated that for social, political, religious events, the number of attendees should not be more than 100. In open spaces, not more than 25% of any space's capacity is allowed to be in attendance.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra imposes night curfew as Omicron cases rise, Check timings; revised guidelines here

Latest India News