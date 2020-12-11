Maharashtra issues dress code for govt employees, t-shirt, jeans banned in office

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra orders state government employees not to wear casual clothes on duty. (Representational image)

Employees working at the Maharashtra secretariat, government offices will now have to follow a dress code on duty. According to a new order, employees won't be able to wear t-shirts, jeans while on duty and have to follow appropriate formal clothes.

According to mint, the Maharashtra government order says state government employees and contractual staff to not wear jeans or t-shirt in the secretariat and government offices. The order instructs them to follow formal clothes, to appeal more professional.

Maharashtra is not the only state which has directed government employees to follow wearing formal clothing in offices. States including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan Labour Department have also issued such orders in the past asking government employees to wear only formal clothes in offices.

Latest India News