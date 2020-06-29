Image Source : AP BJP seeks justice for man who died in Mumbai quarantine centre

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded 'justice' for a 75-year old man who reportedly died while in isolation at the MMRDA Quarantine Centre in Powai. The deceased, Parshuram Jadhav of Bhandup, along with four other family members were admitted to the centre after his wife had tested COVID-19 and was taking treatment at the Kurla Bhabha Hospital.

The family said that though Jadhav had fever, cough and breathing issues, he was not admitted to the hospital and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities failed to act on time.

His COVID-19 test was done but the report was not received, and despite all efforts, he was not admitted to any hospital.

On Sunday night, around 9 p.m., Jadhav collapsed and died at the quarantine centre and was cremated at the Ghatkopar Crematorium early on Monday.

In a letter to the BMC, BJP state Vice-President Kirit Somaiya alleged this is the second such instance in two days with a similar death of one Shivdas Kamble, but the BMC categorically denied any lapses on its part.

The worst-hit in the country, Mumbai currently has 1,34,453 people in institutional quarantine and a case doubling rate of 41 days.

