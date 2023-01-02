Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Over 7,000 resident doctors in government colleges go on strike

Maharashtra: Over 7,000 resident doctors at government colleges called for a strike on Monday as they were facing several issues with the quality of hostels and the filling of vacant posts of assistant and associate professors. The Medical Education Minister, Girish Mahajan informed that he asked the resident doctors for a dialogue to resolve the issue. He also said that he urged the doctors on strike not to stretch the matter further.

Poor quality of hostels

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which has called the strike, has claimed that students at government colleges were facing problems due to the poor quality of hostels. The resident doctors have also pressed for the recruitment of 1,432 senior resident doctors and demanded the filling of vacant posts of associate and assistant professors.

Not received any proposal

The minister said half of the demands of the striking doctors were being approved immediately, and Rs 12 crore has been given to the public works department (PWD) for repair works. “We are positive about everything. They (doctors) should have spoken to us before going on strike,” Mahajan said. Talking to PTI, MARD president Avinash Dahiphale said the association has not received any proposal from the state government for talks.

Resident doctors are a crucial cog in the government and civic body-run hospitals, which see a heavy footfall of patients.

