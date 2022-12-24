AIIMS Delhi doctors complain of contaminated water supply in hostels

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Resident doctors at the AIIMS, Delhi have reported that live worms, insects are being found in water supply at their hostels, particularly at the Trauma Center campus of the institute.

AIIMS Delhi water issue: In what could snowball into a serious issue, resident doctors at the AIIMS, Delhi have reported that live worms, insects are being found in water supply at their hostels, particularly at the Trauma Center campus of the institute. Earlier, the same doctors had complained about food quality and hygiene issues.

When asked, the resident doctors association (RDA) of the institute, the members said that the water contamination issue exists at different levels across the hostels, but the residents residing at the new hostels situated at the Masjid Moth complex are the most affected.

A few days back, the AIIMS administration had initiated a probe into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a meal served to a patient admitted at the premier institute. The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs.

He claimed that a cockroach was found in a 'daal' served to a four-year old. Following the tweet, official sources said, "Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter.

