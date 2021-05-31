Image Source : PTI At 15,077, Maharashtra logs lowest Covid cases since mid-March

Maharashtra on Monday recorded as many as 15,077 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 15, taking the tally of infections in the state to 57,46,892, the death toll increased to 95,344 with 184 new fatalities.

On March 15, the state had reported 15,051 cases as it hurtled towards a devastating second COVID-19 wave. The daily count was also a sharp drop from 18,600 infections registered on Sunday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 33,000 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 53,95,370, The number of active cases stands at 2,53,367.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.88 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.66 per cent.

Mumbai adds 666 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai recorded 666 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,05,288, while 29 patients died of the infection and 5,570 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,826 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,66,796, the official said.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra till June 15. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced depending on the case tally of districts.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Stricter curbs in Mumbai if heavy traffic continues: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports 18,600 Covid cases, 22,532 recoveries in 24 hours

Latest India News