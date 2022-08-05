Maharashtra logs 2,024 Covid cases today, 10% higher than yesterday; Mumbai adds 446

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai added 446 cases, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was more than 400

Maharashtra reported 2,024 new coronavirus cases on Friday and five deaths, a rise of 162 infections from the day before. With this, the state's tally rose to 80,55,989 and the death toll rose to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.

The five deaths comprised two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Akola. Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new cases reported during the day. The recovery count increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,95,954, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,906.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra reached 8,33,60,768, including 39,763 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,55,989; fresh cases 2,024; death toll 1,48,129; recoveries 78,95,954; active cases; 11,960; total tests 8,33,60,768.

Mumbai's Covid scenario

Mumbai added 446 cases, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was more than 400, which took the metropolis' infection count to 11,26,596. The toll increased by two during the period to touch 19,656.

The city had added 410 cases to its tally and the toll had risen by two a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. The steady rise in cases also reduced the tally doubling time from 3,000 days last month to 2,483 now, he said.

The recovery count increased by 288 and stood at 11,04,549, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,391, he said. Of the 446 cases, only 38 were symptomatic, the civic official added.

BMC data showed the cases were detected from the examination of 10,543 samples in the last 24 hours, up from 9,691 tests conducted a day earlier. It took the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis to 1,78,73,028, the data revealed. The recovery rate is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 29 and August 4 was 0.028 per cent, as per civic data.

