Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune other cities in Maharashtra for next 5 days

Maharashtra Rains: A heavy rain alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

A civic official said that Palghar is expected to witness heavy rainfall from Monday till July 8 and citizens have been asked to take precautions, including not going out for fishing and visiting water bodies in the region.

The chief of the Disaster Cell of Palghar district Vivekanand Kadam said people have been asked to keep their cattle safe, while those living in colonies atop hillocks as well as by the banks of rivers have been told to shift to safer areas.

In consultation with local administration, NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Mahad, and Raigad.

