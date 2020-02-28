Maharashtra govt to provide 5% quota for Muslims in education

Uddhav Thackeray/File Image

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will soon bring in a law to provide five per cent reservations to Muslims in government education institutions, Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said today.

He informed the Maharashtra legislative council said that the state government will introduce legislation to the effect soon in the matter which has been pending since long.

Responding to query by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Malik said that suitable action will be taken in this regard before the start of the admissions for the next academic year.

The decision is in tune with the common minimum programme of the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government and will be implemented after taking legal opinion in the matter.