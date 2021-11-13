Maharashtra: 26 naxals killed, three police personnel injured in encounter in Gadchiroli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Four naxals killed, three police personnel injured in encounter in Gadchiroli

At least 26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district on Saturday. Three jawans also suffered injuries in the encounter.

The district, which lies on the border of Chhattisgarh, is over 900 km away from Mumbai. The operation in Gyarahbatti forests of Dhanora tehsil was still on and the number of casualties might increase, the senior police official said.

"26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district today. Three jawans have suffered injuries in the encounter," Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goel said.

The encounter took place near Mardintola village in the morning when naxals fired on a search team of the police, he said. The three injured police personnel were airlifted by chopper to Nagpur for treatment, the official said.

A commando team of the police had specific intelligence about the movement of ultras from forests of Chhattisgarh into Gadchiroli and was out on a combing operation when the gun-battle started, he said.

