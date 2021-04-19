Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra mandates negative Covid-19 report for train passengers travelling from Delhi, 5 states

Maharashtra has declared six states -- Delhi NCR, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as places of sensitive origin. The state government has also made it mandatory for all passengers coming from these states to produce a Covid-19 negative report to gain entry into the state.

"Passengers travelling to Maharashtra from the six states declared as the places of sensitive origin will need a RT-PCR negative test within 48 hours of their train travel," an order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said.

The western state is currently struggling to contain the huge Covid-19 surge. The decision was taken as a part of state government's measures to curb the transmission of virus and stop the influx of other virus variants from other locations.

"These places will be considered the places of sensitive origin from the date of this order till the time it is retracted or till COVID-19 stays notified as a disaster," it stated.

