Maharashtra reports 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 fatalities

Currently, 21,98,414 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 2,921 persons are in institutional quarantine.

The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808.

Also, eight new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,00,900 after 40,386 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,65,346 active cases.

The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808. On Saturday, the state had recorded 42,462 new cases and 23 fatalities. Also, eight new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738.

A total of 932 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.96 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.3 per cent.

Of the eight new cases of the highly-contagious variant Omicron, five are from the Pune city corporation limits and three from areas under neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Currently, 21,98,414 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 2,921 persons are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,10,109 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,19,74,335. The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 17,384 new cases, followed by the Pune region (11,561 new cases), Nashik (4,466 cases), Nagpur (3,098), Kolhapur (1,566, Latur (1,439), Aurangabad (1,016) and the Akola region (797 cases).

Of the 29 fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 12 deaths followed by eight in Pune, four in Nashik, two in Nagpur, one each in Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, each. Akola region did not report any death.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 72,11,810; fresh cases 41,327; death toll 1,41,808; recoveries 68,00,900; active cases 2,65,346, total tests 7,19,74,335.

