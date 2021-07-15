Flying to Maharashtra? Fully vaccinated people need not carry Covid -ve report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI No need to carry Covid negative report on Maharashtra arrival if you're fully vaccinated

The Maharashtra government on Thursday exempted passengers who are fully vaccinated from producing Covid negative report on arrival in the state.

According to an official order, persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 15 days have lapsed since the administration of second dose of the vaccine and is in possession of the final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal then such persons be exempted from mandatory requirement of posessing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the state.

"It is clarified that this exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers," the order said.

Further, the Maharashtra government said it is mandated that, despite this exemption order in place, all passengers, irrespective of status of vaccination must scrupulously follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

It said that the time interval of the validity of the RTPCR test for all other persons will now be 72 hours instead of 48 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal wrote to Maharashtra chief secretary recommending exemption of fully vaccinated people from the mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival in Mumbai.

On May 12, the Maharashtra government had issued an order stating that all tourists coming to the state by any mode of transport will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours to the beninning of the journey. These directions were initially meant for travellers from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, however, they were extended to all passengers later.

READ MORE: Maharashtra needs 3 crore anti Covid-19 vaccine doses per month: Rajesh Tope

Latest India News