Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 26,133 new COVID cases, 40,294 recoveries

Maharashtra recorded as many as 26,133 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 55,53,225, the death toll increased to 86,618 with 682 new fatalities.

As many as 40,294 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 51,11,095, The number of active cases stands at 3,52,247.

In Mumbai, the new infections dropped from 1,416 on Friday to 1,299, taking its tally to 6,96,379 till date, , and the death toll increased by 52 to touch 14,574, an official said. He said 1,827 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count in the metropolis to 6,51,216, which is 93 per cent of the caseload.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 92.04 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.57 per cent.

Currently, 27,55,729 people are in-home quarantine and 22,103 are in institutional quarantine.

