Maharashtra records 63,282 COVID-19 cases, 802 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 63,282 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 46,65,472, the death toll increased to 69,615 with 802 new fatalities.

As many as 61,326 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 39,30,302. The number of active cases stands at 6,63,758. The state had on Friday added 62,919 cases and 828 fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 3,897 new cases and 90 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 6,52,368 and the death toll to 13,215.

Over 11,000 persons in 18-44 category vaccinated on first day

As many as 11,492 people in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, the state public health department said. Vaccination for those above 18 began on Saturday after the Union government last month decided to open the drive for wider population. Vaccination for those above 45 was already underway.

Inoculation drive for the new category was carried out in 26 districts of the state and it will begin in all 36 districts from Sunday, said an official release.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 84.24 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, it said, ading that the case positivity rate is 17.03 per cent.

Currently, 40,43,899 people are in home quarantine and 26,420 are in institutional quarantine.

