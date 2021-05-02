Image Source : AP Maharashtra records 56,647 COVID-19 cases, 669 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 56,647 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 47,22,401, the death toll increased to 70,284 with 669 new fatalities.

As many as 51,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 39,81,658. The number of active cases stands at 6,68,353.

Mumbai recorded 3,629 new cases and 79 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 6,55,997 and the death toll to 13,294.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 84.31 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine and 27,735 are in institutional quarantine.

