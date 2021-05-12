Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 46,781 COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 46,781 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 52,26,710, the death toll increased to 78,007 with 816 new fatalities.

As many as 58,805 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 46,00,196, The number of active cases stands at 5,46,129.

Lockdown extended in Maharashtra till May 31

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra has been extended till May 31 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today.

The government has also decided to temporarily halt vaccination drive for people in the age group between 18-45.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 88.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 36,13,000 people are in home quarantine and 29,417 are in institutional quarantine.

