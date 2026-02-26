Delhi food safety dept launches pre-Holi crackdown, secures 66 samples in adulteration prevention drive

New Delhi:

Delhi's food safety department launched a special drive on Thursday (February 26), collecting 66 food samples across the national capital following direct instructions from Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. With Holi approaching, officials ramped up checks in wholesale and retail markets, roadside vendors and outer Delhi areas to combat adulteration risks during peak festival demand.

Comprehensive sampling breakdown

The haul included 54 surveillance samples and 12 legal ones, targeting high-risk festive items. Categories covered 16 prepared foods (9 surveillance, 7 legal), 18 salt/spices/soups/sauces/protein products (17 surveillance, 1 legal), 17 cereals/pulses (13 surveillance, 4 legal), 11 fats/oils (all surveillance) and 4 dairy products.

Zero tolerance and expanded coverage

"The health and safety of Delhi's citizens is our top priority- zero tolerance for food adulteration," Pankaj Singh declared, ordering weekend enforcement teams and checks in dense residential clusters producing dairy goods like 'khoya' and 'paneer'. Focus sharpened on pulses and Holi staples due to surging consumption.

Strategic border vigilance

Teams prioritised major khoya/paneer markets, initiating action on violations, while surveillance intensified at city entry points to block adulterated goods inflow. This proactive citywide crackdown aims to ensure safe festivities amid heightened demand for sweets, snacks and dairy.

Festive demand fuels adulteration risks

Ahead of Holi, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed state food commissioners to ramp up surveillance on surging demand for sweets, savouries, edible oils, and milk products like ghee, khoa and paneer.

Economic incentives for unsafe practices

FSSAI highlighted how festival spikes create profit motives for adulteration, endangering public health through contaminated sweets, snacks, namkeens, papads, fryums, ghee, cereals and regional favorites.

Strict enforcement nationwide

State enforcement officials- Designated Officers, Food Safety Officers, and Central Food Safety Officers- must conduct targeted inspections and sampling across jurisdictions under the "Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive – 2026."

Hotspot focus strategy

Drives prioritise known adulteration hotspots and sensitive locations based on local consumption patterns, ensuring comprehensive coverage during the festive peak.

Mobile testing and immediate action

Where available, Food Safety on Wheels will deploy to markets and entry points for on-site testing, enabling swift enforcement against violations.

Comprehensive reporting mandate

All inspection data must update on FoSCoS/FoSCoRIS platforms by March 31, 2026, with states submitting consolidated reports to track drive effectiveness.