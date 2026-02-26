Reel to Real: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding pics spark Geetha Govindam nostalgia

New Delhi:

Newly weds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's first collaboration on screen was in the romantic comedy film Geetha Govindam in 2018, which became a huge success and etched their on-screen chemistry in the hearts of their fans. Now, after eight years, the pair has finally got married, marking the end of their reel-life love story and the beginning of their real-life one.

With their wedding photos going viral on social media platforms, fans couldn't help but take a trip down memory lane, remembering some of the most iconic moments from their film Geetha Govindam. For fans who have been supporting the pair since 2018, their wedding is definitely a full-circle moment that marks the intersection of cinema and reality in the most beautiful way.

See some reactions here:

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding looks

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda opted for Anamika Khanna ensemble for their wedding. Vijay wore an ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs. On the other hand, Rashmika opted for rust saree framed with a striking red border, hand embroidery in antique gold lends depth and luminosity.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding took place at ITC Grand Mementos, Udaipur. Several celebrities and industry colleagues, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, Shravya Varma, and others.

Let us tell you that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been close friends for over six years. After this, their friendship blossomed into love. They were in a relationship for some time before marriage. They were often seen vacationing together, and photos of their vacations together have surfaced. The couple was reportedly secretly engaged last year. Now, this rumoured couple from the film world has officially become husband and wife. Rashmika and Vijay are receiving well-wishes for their wedding.

