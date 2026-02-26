Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tear up during varmala ceremony | In pics

New Delhi:

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, according to Andhra and Kodava traditions. The Geetha Govindam actors, who have been dating each other for half a decade now, officially shared their wedding pictures at 6:40 PM on Thursday.

But two pictures that caught everyone's eyes were the ones where the two can be seen getting emotional during Varmala ceremony. In the photos, while Rashmika Mandanna can be seen having giant tears and big smile on her face, Vijay also shared the same emotions.

See the photos here:

Let me introduce you to my husband: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long caption for now husband Vijay Deverakonda, which reads, 'Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today!

I’ve truly been blessed!'

She further write, 'Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!'

Vijay's lovely caption for Rashmika

Vijay also wrote a lovely caption for Rashmika Mandanna. 'One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026,' wrote the actor.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates: Virosh share first photos as husband and wife