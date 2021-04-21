Image Source : AP Maharashtra COVID-19 tally tops 40 lakh with 67,468 new cases, over 560 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 67,468 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 40,27,827, the death toll increased to 61,343 with 568 new fatalities. As many as 54,985 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 32,68,449. The number of active cases stands at 6,95,747.

Strict Covid curbs in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government which has already imposed 15-day lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of the contagious disease, on Wednesday announced new restrictions to break the chain of the spread of the virus. The restrictions will come into effect from 8pm on Thursday and will be in place till 7am on May 1, according to state government's order.

"The state government is satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, and therefore it is imperative to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus," the Maharashtra government order said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra announces stricter Covid curbs: Wedding guests limited to 25, 15% attendance in offices

Mumbai recorded 7,654 new cases and 62 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 6,01,713 and the death toll to 12,508.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.15 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent.

Currently, 39,15,292 people are in home quarantine and 28,384 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ | Oxygen crisis: Why Centre not waking up to gravity of situation? Delhi HC's stinging remark

ALSO READ | Covaxin 100% effective against severe COVID cases: ICMR

Latest India News