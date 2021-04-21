Maharashtra announces stricter Covid curbs: Wedding guests limited to 25, 15% attendance in offices

Image Source : AP Marine line wears a deserted look following restrictions in Mumbai.

In view of the pandemic situation in the state, the Maharashtra government which has already imposed 15-day lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of the contagious disease, on Wednesday announced new restrictions to break the chain of the spread of the virus. The new guidelines will be effective from April 22 (Thursday). Maharashtra witnessed a new record figure of Covid-19 deaths even as the case tally crossed the staggering 4 million-mark on Wednesday along with a spike in the number of active cases, health officials said. The state's fatalities jumped from the previous peak of 519 (April 20) to a new high of 568 on Wednesday, taking the state's overall death toll to 61,911, the worst in the country.

Maharashtra New Covid curbs | Big takeaways

Office attendance

All government offices to operate only with 15% attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of Covid19 pandemic.

For all the office works required for essential services mentioned in Section 2 of Break the Chain order dated April 13, 2021, should work at lowest required capacity for the same and in no case exceed 50%.

Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements.

Marriage ceremony

The marriage ceremony may be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with a maximum of total 25 persons attending the same.

Violators will be fined Rs 50,000.

Private Passenger Transport

Private Passenger transport excluding buses can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver plus 50% of the seating capacity.

Private buses can play with 50% of seating capacity with no standing travellers.

Inter-city or inter-district travel by private buses shall be subject to the following controls

Bus service operator must restrict the stoppages to a maximum of two in a city and shall inform local DMA about the same and the schedule. Local DMA may ask to change these if so desired.

At the stoppages where passengers are alighting all passengers shall be stamped on the hand for 14 days home quarantine. This stamping must be done by the operator.

ALSO READ | Oxygen crisis: Why Centre not waking up to gravity of situation? Delhi HC's stinging remark

Public passenger transport

All government personnel (State/Central/Local) tickets/passes to be issued to the above category of personnel on the basis of a government-issued identity card only.

All medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc). Tickets/passes to be issued on the basis of an identity card issued by the concerned medical organisation.

Any persons needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy.

State government or local government-owned public buses shall ply at 50% of the capacity with no standing passengers.

ALSO READ | Nashik oxygen leak: Heart-wrenching tragedy, says PM Modi; CM Uddhav Thackeray orders high-level probe

ALSO READ | Covaxin 100% effective against severe COVID cases: ICMR

Latest India News