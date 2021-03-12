Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports over 15,000 coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 52,723

Maharashtra on Friday reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases. According to official data, the state recorded 15,817 positive cases in last the 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to 22,82,191, the death toll increased to 52,723 with 56 new fatalities.

As many as 11,344 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 21,17,744. The number of active cases stands at 1,10,485.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 92.79 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.31 per cent.

Currently, 5,42,693 people are in home quarantine and 4,884 are in institutional quarantine.

