In his first Dussehra speech as CM, Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, Guv Koshyari, Kangana - Key points

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed the party's Dussehra rally for the first time after holding the post of state's chief minister at Savarkar hall in Dadar. While addressing his party members and workers he slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan. He said that the saffron party should be ashamed of saying this as it holds power at the Centre.

Shiv Sena organised its Dussehra rally at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park. While speaking at the rally, Thackeray said, "You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is the rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the centre."

Thackeray also alleged that in last one year many attempts were made by the Centre to topple Maharashtra government but all were in vain. He dared the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and also asked it to first protect its government at the Centre. "From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show, " he said.

Thackeray said the time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system. "We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund," he said.

"We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that." Thackeray said as he warned BJP not to divide people over caste, creed and religion.

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the chief minister said that those who were crying for the justice of Bihar's son (Sushant Singh Rajput), are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son (Aaditya Thackeray).

