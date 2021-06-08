Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi in Delhi

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi in Delhi

Thackeray is likely to discuss issues on Maratha, OBC reservations, cyclone relief with Prime Minister. According to ANI report, Thackeray has arrived at Delhi's IGI airport with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and other delegations.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2021 12:23 IST
uddhav thackeray pm modi meeting
Image Source : TWITTER @PMOINDIA

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi in Delhi 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Thackeray was accompanied by his deputy Ajit Pawar.

It is believed that Thackeray raised the issue of Maratha reservations with the Prime Minister and also discussed about Cyclone Tauktae relief.

The chief minister earlier termed  Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs as unfortunate. Thackeray said, “With folded hands, we request the prime minister and the president to take an immediate decision on Maratha quota.” The legal battle for Maratha quota will continue till there is "victory”, Thackeray said. 

- With PTI inputs 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X