Image Source : TWITTER @PMOINDIA Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi in Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Thackeray was accompanied by his deputy Ajit Pawar.

It is believed that Thackeray raised the issue of Maratha reservations with the Prime Minister and also discussed about Cyclone Tauktae relief.

The chief minister earlier termed Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs as unfortunate. Thackeray said, “With folded hands, we request the prime minister and the president to take an immediate decision on Maratha quota.” The legal battle for Maratha quota will continue till there is "victory”, Thackeray said.

- With PTI inputs

