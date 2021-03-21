BJP demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation over Param Bir Singh's allegations; to stage protest today

Image Source : ANI BJP demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation over Param Bir Singh's allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage protests in Maharashtra today, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh, who was recently transferred, has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "Tomorrow BJP will stage protests in Maharashtra."

Demanding Anil Deshmukh's resignation over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegations against him, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has said, "We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted.... The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?"

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh has refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance.

Param Bir letter: File corruption offence, says ex-IPS officer

Meanwhile, former IPS officer PK Jain on Saturday said an offence should be registered against Deshmukh under the anti-corruption Act.

"To my mind, an offence under the anti-corruption Act should be registered right away. Deshmukh has no right to continue in his position because if Param Bir Singh can be removed from his position for carrying out a fair probe, then I think by the same analogy the minister has no business to

continue in his position," Jain said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under court supervision should probe this matter, Jain said.

"Whether the charges are true or false is a different matter altogether," Jain said, adding police are always "under the thumb" of their political masters.

"Any officer who is liked by them is given plum postings. When I say plum posting they are all field postings, the 'desirable' postings. Any officer who does not listen to them, who does not tow their line, is always thrown on the sidelines," Jain said.

A 1981-batch IPS officer, Jain was the secretary of the Maharashtra State IPS Officers' Association and served as principal secretary (home), joint commissioner (admin) of Mumbai police, managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, and also as ADG (special operations).

"I can vouch and say with authority that none of the politicians is interested in the police reforms. Nobody wants the police to be independent. Everybody wants the police to be under their thumb to carry out their wishes - in terms of arrests, in terms of enforcement, in terms of doing whatever

they want to do, in terms of collections," Jain said.

He said Singh in his letter has given specific examples. "He is giving specific dates and persons who were present in such a meeting when the money was demanded. Singh is a serving officer. If he has leveled charges in writing, it is serious."

"And obviously he would be having some order or some material to back up his claims, which he will come out with at the right time. So, I think the situation has come down to a level where it is a slap on the face of Maharashtra government," Jain said.

He said Singh mentioned in the letter that he brought this issue (Rs 100 crore demand) to the notice of the chief minister.

"He brought it to the notice of the deputy chief minister. He also brought it to the notice of the NCP supremo," Jain added.

"But yes, if extortion was being done on his behalf and on behalf of the minister and he was keeping quiet, I think he (Singh) is also a party. But I think this is all a matter of investigation," he said.

"In the meantime, we should not forget that the basic picture of the gelatin being planted outside Ambani's house and the probe into that was pointing to a different party and a different line altogether," Jain said.

