Maharashtra ATS searches two locations in Pune and Thane in connection with Zubair Hangargekar case

In connection with Zubair Hangargekar case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out searches at two separate locations one in Pune’s Kondhwa area and another in Mumbra, Thane as part of the ongoing investigation in the Delhi blast case. Zubair Hangargekar was arrested last month for alleged links with the banned terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

According to ATS officials, the searches were conducted at the residences of two suspected individuals believed to have been in touch with Hangargekar. The identities of those searched have not been disclosed. Investigators seized several digital items and documents for forensic examination.

No link found with Delhi blast yet

An ATS official clarified that, as of now, there is no established connection between Hangargekar and the ongoing Delhi blast investigation.

However, the agency is verifying whether any common networks exist between the cases under investigation in Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra. Officials described this as part of “routine inter-agency coordination” in nationwide counterterror operations.

Background of the Pune arrest

Zubair Hangargekar, a 35-year-old software engineer from Pune’s Kondhwa area, was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on October 27 after weeks of surveillance. Officials alleged that he possessed objectionable digital material promoting extremist ideology and intended for the radicalisation of youth.

Hangargekar was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and remanded in police custody by a special court until November 4. Investigators recovered several electronic devices from his home, which are being examined for evidence of communication with extremist groups or foreign handlers.

Described by neighbours as a “quiet techie,” Hangargekar worked in the IT sector and had no known history of violence. The ATS is probing how he came into contact with radical content online and whether he operated independently or as part of a larger organised network.