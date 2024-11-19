OPINION | Maharashtra: Behind the scene, game is on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

As the curtain fell on high-decibel electioneering in Maharashtra, top leaders used cuss words and threats against their rivals, but it is the common voter who will take the last call on November 20. On the last day of campaigning, Uddhav Thackeray threatened to put "traitors" in jails who have cheated Maharashtra. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that "traitors" were those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology in order to grab the throne of power.

Sharad Pawar reminded rivals that he never forgets those who betrayed him, but his nephew Ajit Pawar said, it is the "janata which will do hisaab baraabar" (square up the account). Mallikarjun Kharge labelled BJP-RSS as "a poisonous snake", while Rahul Gandhi brought a safe at a press conference to explain his view about Modi's slogan "Hum Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain". In response, BJP leader Sambit Patra dubbed Rahul as a "Chhota Popat".



Let me explain in a nutshell what I think about these jibes and counter-attacks.

I will not be surprised if leaders who describe others as 'snakes' or 'traitors', may seek the help of the same political rivals after November 23 (Counting Day). The last five years of Maharashtra politics have witnessed several instances of treachery, tricks and backstabbings. BJP fought the assembly elections in alliance with undivided Shiv Sena five years ago. The people of Maharashtra voted for Devendra Fadnavis to lead the new government, but soon after the results were out, Uddhav Thackeray ditched the BJP and insisted that he be made the CM.

Sharad Pawar entered the scene, and a late-night meeting was held with BJP, with Amit Shah attending. Fadnavis was sworn in as CM and Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM, but it was a cunning move by Sharad Pawar, who later pulled out. He showed the BJP bogey and convinced Congress and Shiv Sena to ally with his party NCP.

The new government led by Uddhav was now under his remote control. Uddhav became the CM, but his trusted confidante Eknath Shinde brought the government down, after breaking away with his MLAs. Shinde became the CM in alliance with the BJP. The revenge against Uddhav was complete and now it was time to teach Sharad Pawar a lesson. Ajit 'Dada' was roped in to grab the party from uncle Pawar's control. Ajit 'Dada' got the NCP symbol.

For five years, almost all the top politicians of Maharashtra were engaged in deceiving one another. The trend continues even today. Nobody knows what will happen after the election results are out. Nobody can say definitely who will go with whom after the elections. Uddhav may join hands with BJP, Ajit may do a homecoming. Shinde can go and take shelter in Matoshree. Anything can happen.

The sad truth is that Maharashtra politics, during the last five years, witnessed splits, treachery, deceit, and political cut-and-thrust, on a massive scale. It is now difficult to trust any top politician in this state. The electioneering may have ended, but the rounds of treachery and deceit will continue. Everything will change after the votes are cast. There will be no "traitors" left, no "poisonous snakes" left, no "dakus" left, no "chor" left. It will be a "you go ahead, I will follow" (Tu Chal, Main Aaya) routine. The doors will reopen. As the political durbar begins, leaders may be drawn to one another like magnets. In Hindi, there is a proverb "Oont Kis Karwat Baithega" (which way the wind will blow), nobody knows. It is really difficult to predict.

