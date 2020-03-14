Maharashtra: Boat capsizes off Mandwa coast, all 78 passengers rescued

Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
All 78 passengers were rescued from a boat, which capsized off Mandwa beach in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, an official said.

Mumbai Updated on: March 14, 2020 13:01 IST
All 78 passengers were rescued from a boat, which capsized off Mandwa beach in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, an official said. The incident occurred around 10 am when the boat carrying 78 passengers hit a rock soon after leaving Mandwa, the official said.

"After hitting the rock patch, water started entering the boat, due to which it started sinking," he said.

Soon, an alert was issued to the Marine Police and other agencies, following which a rescue operation was launched, he said.

All the passengers from the boat were safely evacuated and shifted to another boat, he said.

