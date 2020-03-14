Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Boat capsizes off Mandwa coast, all 78 passengers rescued

All 78 passengers were rescued from a boat, which capsized off Mandwa beach in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, an official said. The incident occurred around 10 am when the boat carrying 78 passengers hit a rock soon after leaving Mandwa, the official said.

"After hitting the rock patch, water started entering the boat, due to which it started sinking," he said.

Anil Paraskar, SP Raigad, Maharashtra: All 88 passengers have been rescued from the ferry boat 'Ajanta' which was travelling from Mumbai's Gateway of India to Mandawa. pic.twitter.com/3hl9ju4fqX — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Soon, an alert was issued to the Marine Police and other agencies, following which a rescue operation was launched, he said.

All the passengers from the boat were safely evacuated and shifted to another boat, he said.

