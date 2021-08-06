Maharashtra: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raigad: NDRF continuous rescue operation at the site after several people died in a landslide at Taliye village in Raigad district

The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday.

The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there. The incident had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later.

Before the landslide, there were 31 houses in the village, officials said.

In a statement, Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhary said, “We have received 26 container houses for the families in Taliye affected by the landslide. Prominent companies have donated these units as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).”

These container houses have basic amenities, including toilets and kitchen platforms. The government is going to supply water and electricity to these houses. However, it is not mandatory for the villagers to move into these makeshift dwellings, she said.

"Since it takes time even to construct temporary shades for the affected people, these container houses will be used for the time being," she said, adding that these units have been kept in an open area in the village, away from the landslide site.

As soon as the process to acquire land for the affected people gets over, their permanent rehabilitation will be done, she said.

Choudhary said that similar container houses are going to be used at Sakhar Sutarwadi and Kevnale villages in Poladpur tehsil of the district for temporary rehabilitation of villagers. Eleven persons had died during landslides in these two villages after the rain fury last month.

At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated as incessant rainfall caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra . Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara were among the worst-affected districts.

Earlier this week, the state government announced a package of Rs 11,500 crore for the rain and flood-affected people, besides for repair works and reconstruction of roads and other critical infrastructure damaged in the deluge.

