Image Source : PTI Maharahstra: Two booked for attacking journalist

The police has registered a case against two persons for allegedly assaulting a local journalist for publishing a news report on illegal sale of gutka in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday. The Sadar Bazar police on Thursday registered an offence against Rupesh Ganesh Dipwal and Satish Prakash Jaiswal for allegedly assaulting local journalist Vikas Bagdi on November 27 for publishing a news report on illegal sale of gutka, an official said.

The duo was booked under Maharashtra Mediapersons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to property) Act, 2017 after a delegation of National Union of Journalists (Jalna) met district superintendent of police S Chaitnaya, he said.

The new law carries punishments of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 50,000, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

