Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi offers tribute to BR Ambedkar; Rahul Gandhi says 'Constitution under threat' Mahaparinirvan Diwas: December 6, Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary, is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in India.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and said he inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. In an X post, the prime minister hoped that Ambedkar's ideal will keep lighting India's path.

"Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey," he said.

PM Modi was joined by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and other senior ministers while offering floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament House premises. December 6, Ambedkar's death anniversary, is observed in India as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

'Constitution under threat'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi-led government at the Centre and said that the Constitution is under threat in India. Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 70th death anniversary at Parliament premises, Gandhi said Ambedkar was an icon and his idea continue to guide India's democratic framework even in the present.

"Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution... The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Later, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli reiterated his commitment to protect the Constitution in an X (previously Twitter) post.

"Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas," the former Congress president posted. "His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India."

